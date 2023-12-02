Letters from Santa: the Santa Claus Post Office and volunteer letter-writing elves

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Many kids are writing letters to Santa, and grown-ups are sending Christmas cards. We went to Santa Claus, Indiana, not only for a look behind the scenes at their busy post office, but also to meet with those making sure Santa writes kids back.

You may be surprised to hear the Santa Claus Post Office is a real place, and a real working post office.

“We do everything any other post office does, it’s just a little bit more fun here,” said Santa Claus Postmaster Cheryl Bailey.

Unsurprisingly, it’s a popular spot for sending Christmas cards. Each year stretching back to 1983, they’ve used a seasonal postmark designed by a local high school student.

Post office officials say some people have made the trip to Santa Claus a yearly tradition to send their cards.

“We like to do that ourselves,” said Robert Ellis, who has come to the post office with his wife for over 25 years. “It puts our personal touch on it.”

“I think we’d be lost if we didn’t come up here first day of December, made it to the Santa Claus Post Office,” said Debby Weis, who was on her eighth-straight year coming to the post office. “It’s starting off the holidays right.”

Of course, there’s always room for first-timers.

“Brought my cards up and the group of us sat here and stamped them all,” said first-time visitor Dee Schneider. “It was so much fun.”

Post office officials tell us they used last year’s postmark on almost 123,000 cards.

They say it can get a bit chaotic at times; and if you’re lucky, you may even spot one of the post office’s best customers: an elf.

At the edge of town stands the Santa Claus Museum & Village. One of the buildings is the original Post Office, which is now where the elves congregate.

Santa’s Elves, Inc. is a group of volunteers who answer letters to Santa. They say they get the letters from across the country and around the globe.

They say some letters are funny, while others come from children sharing their problems with Santa Claus.

“We laugh and we cry and we always share, because that’s what makes it heartfelt,” said Chief Elf Pat Koch.

Inside the Santa Claus Museum stands a wax figure of the man who started the program, Santa Jim Yellig.

Museum officials say the town’s postmaster started answering Santa letters in 1914, and Santa Jim took over after returning from service in World War I around 1930.

The museum displays some of the letters they’ve received over the years, stretching all the way back to the 30s.

To be an elf, it takes a bit of training. They say they don’t promise anything to the kids, and they encourage them to be good.

They also have to be consistent when answering questions. For example, they say Santa’s favorite cookies are chocolate chip, and his reindeer’s favorite food is carrots.

The volunteers say it’s a powerful thing to make a child happy.

“That’s where it’s at,” said volunteer elf Donna Beckman. “Our heart is full when we leave here every day.”

For more information on how you can receive a letter from Santa, or if you’d like to volunteer as one of his elves, visit santaclausind.org.

