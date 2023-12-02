Drunk driver walks into stranger’s house after crashing through yard, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a man crashed his Jeep, then went inside a stranger’s house.

It happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Riverside Drive.

Police say 41-year-old Matthew Oglesby drove through a yard and hit the driveway wall, damaging it.

They say he left and then walked into a house that was a few doors down.

The victim told officers she found Oglesby in her daughter’s bedroom.

She was able to get him out, and police found him north of the area.

Police say Oglesby admitted to drinking and was taken to the hospital for a blood test, then to jail.

Officers say he had slurred speech and had trouble keeping his balance.

His Jeep was towed from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.