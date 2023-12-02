Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Breezy and warmer Sunday

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool, cloudy day across the Tri-State, and that trend will continue through the overnight hours as our temperatures drop into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but most of the night will be dry. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain in the morning, then we will see more sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s. Sunday will also be a bit breezy with winds from the west-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few scattered showers are possible very late Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50°, which is right on par with the average for this time of year.

A few additional showers are possible very late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our wind direction will shift on Thursday, pulling warmer air up from the south and pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and lower 60s Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all look dry, but rain is possible next weekend and into the following week. Right now, it seems most of that rain will be Sunday night into Monday, but I wouldn’t rule out a few showers on Saturday. A lot of the timing and details could change as that is still a full week away.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Accident in Morganfield
Victim involved in deadly Morganfield accident identified
Tiffini Meriweather
Evansville Police looking for missing woman
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm

Latest News

11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Gloomy weekend, slim chance of seeing northern lights Friday
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 12.1.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 4 p.m. 12.1.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 12.1.23
WFIE 14 First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 12.1.23