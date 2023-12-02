Breezy and warmer Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool, cloudy day across the Tri-State, and that trend will continue through the overnight hours as our temperatures drop into the upper 30s to low 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible, but most of the night will be dry. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Sunday will start out partly cloudy with a very slight chance of rain in the morning, then we will see more sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s. Sunday will also be a bit breezy with winds from the west-southwest at around 7 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. A few scattered showers are possible very late Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday afternoon looks dry and partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50°, which is right on par with the average for this time of year.

A few additional showers are possible very late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but chilly with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Our wind direction will shift on Thursday, pulling warmer air up from the south and pushing our temperatures into the mid to upper 50s Thursday and lower 60s Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all look dry, but rain is possible next weekend and into the following week. Right now, it seems most of that rain will be Sunday night into Monday, but I wouldn’t rule out a few showers on Saturday. A lot of the timing and details could change as that is still a full week away.

