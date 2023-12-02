Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Boonville man arrested on child sex abuse warrant in Henderson

Michael Wheeler
Michael Wheeler(Henderson County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested a man for child sex abuse warrants while he was out at Ellis Park.

36-year-old Michael Wheeler, of Boonville, was arrested Friday night and booked into the Henderson County Jail.

Deputies say he an indictment warrant for charges that include sexual abuse of a victim under 12 and distribution of obscene material to minors.

He has a full cash $5,000 bond, and is due in court Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Accident in Morganfield
State police called in after deadly accident in Morganfield
Tiffini Meriweather
Evansville Police looking for missing woman
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Semi hits house in Evansville
We went to Santa Claus, not only for a look behind the scenes at their busy post office, but...
Letters from Santa: the Santa Claus Post Office and volunteer letter-writing elves
Salvation Army closing in on 2023 Toy Town Event
Salvation Army closing in on 2023 Toy Town Event
Local leaders say spike in homelessness is a state-wide issue
Local leaders say spike in homelessness is a state-wide issue