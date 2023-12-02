Boonville man arrested on child sex abuse warrant in Henderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested a man for child sex abuse warrants while he was out at Ellis Park.
36-year-old Michael Wheeler, of Boonville, was arrested Friday night and booked into the Henderson County Jail.
Deputies say he an indictment warrant for charges that include sexual abuse of a victim under 12 and distribution of obscene material to minors.
He has a full cash $5,000 bond, and is due in court Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.