4 'starved' dogs removed from Evansville home

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A case of animal neglect is under investigation in Evansville.

Animal Control Officers say they found four dogs at a home in the 200 block of E. Iowa Street.

Records show it happened November 14, but was reported to Evansville Police Friday.

The report shows the dogs were being kept on short leashes with no food or adequate shelter.

Officers say they appeared to be in poor health and were starved.

Animal Control removed the dogs, and officers say they are still being treated.

There was no mention of the dogs’ owners.

