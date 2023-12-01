Trial date set for father accused in gruesome child neglect case involving rats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for David Schonabaum, the father accused of child neglect after his baby was bitten by rats more than 50 times.

Officers say Schonabaum reported finding his six-month-old son in his bassinet, covered in blood.

The baby was taken to the hospital, then flown to another hospital in Indianapolis.

EPD Sergeant Anna Gray tells us it’s one of the worst child neglect cases she’s seen in her decades on the force.

Court records show his trial will be March 18, but we’re learning the trial date will actually be reset because the lead prosecutor is unavailable that day.

We’re expecting a new trial date to be set Wednesday.

