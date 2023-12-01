Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Trial date set for father accused in gruesome child neglect case involving rats

David Schonabaum
David Schonabaum(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for David Schonabaum, the father accused of child neglect after his baby was bitten by rats more than 50 times.

[RELATED: Baby nearly dies after being found with more than 50 rat bites, nearly missing fingers, police say]

Officers say Schonabaum reported finding his six-month-old son in his bassinet, covered in blood.

The baby was taken to the hospital, then flown to another hospital in Indianapolis.

EPD Sergeant Anna Gray tells us it’s one of the worst child neglect cases she’s seen in her decades on the force.

Court records show his trial will be March 18, but we’re learning the trial date will actually be reset because the lead prosecutor is unavailable that day.

We’re expecting a new trial date to be set Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

Latest News

Owensboro Catholic gears up for Kentucky 2A State Championship game
Owensboro Catholic’s perfect season ends in close state championship game
Couple arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug, child neglect charges
Couple arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug, child neglect charges
Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado
Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado
Clem returns!
Clem, EPD’s ‘Elf on the Shelf, returns for more holiday shenanigans