Tree lighting happening in Beaver Dam to kick off Christmas festival
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Friday in Beaver Dam, the Annual Christmas Festival & Parade kicks off!
The festival starts at 5 p.m. with the Tree Lighting, Christmas Cookie Walk, a Toy Giveaway, and Carriage & Carnival Rides.
Saturday, vendors open at 10:00 am.
Additional activities include live music, the Jingle Bell Jog 5K, and the Holiday Dessert Contest.
The annual Christmas parade begins at 5 p.m. Saturday on Main Street
Santa Claus himself will also be hanging out there all weekend.
