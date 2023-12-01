Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Trailer destroyed by fire in Slaughters

Trailer fire in Slaughters, Ky.
Trailer fire in Slaughters, Ky.(James Wilson, Jr.)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A photo sent to us from the scene of a fire shows a trailer was destroyed.

The viewer sent us the photo Friday morning, and told us it was in Slaughters.

Webster County dispatchers did confirm it happened, but they weren’t able to answer when or where.

We have messages out to fire departments in Slaughters and Sebree, both of which dispatchers say responded.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Kayley “Kay” Ross
Henderson teen has been missing for days, police say
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

Latest News

Tiffini Meriweather
Evansville Police looking for missing woman
Jeffrey Locher II
Man charged with sexual battery after return of DNA kit
Barry Ball
Ferdinand Police: Gun found after chase ends in crash
Head on crash closing SR 66 in Tell City for several hours