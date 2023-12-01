Trailer destroyed by fire in Slaughters

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A photo sent to us from the scene of a fire shows a trailer was destroyed.

The viewer sent us the photo Friday morning, and told us it was in Slaughters.

Webster County dispatchers did confirm it happened, but they weren’t able to answer when or where.

We have messages out to fire departments in Slaughters and Sebree, both of which dispatchers say responded.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.