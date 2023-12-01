Toyota Indiana names new President
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new president at Toyota Indiana.
Tim Hollander, a longtime Toyota employee, has held leadership positions in production control, manufacturing, and administration at both Toyota Indiana and Toyota West Virginia
He was formerly the Vice President of Manufacturing at the Gibson County plant.
As we reported, President Leah Curry is retiring.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.