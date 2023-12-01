Birthday Club
Toyota Indiana names new President

Tim Hollander
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a new president at Toyota Indiana.

Tim Hollander, a longtime Toyota employee, has held leadership positions in production control, manufacturing, and administration at both Toyota Indiana and Toyota West Virginia

He was formerly the Vice President of Manufacturing at the Gibson County plant.

As we reported, President Leah Curry is retiring.

Man charged with sexual battery after return of DNA kit
Trailer destroyed by fire in Slaughters
Ferdinand Police: Gun found after chase ends in crash
Bob Jones Way in Evansville
Repairs coming to Bob Jones Way