Serious injury crash closing SR 66 in Tell City for several hours

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Tell City Police are asking drivers to avoid State Road 66 between Winkelreid Street and Waupaca Foundry.

In a post shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, they said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The police chief tells us there is an accident with serious injuries, and an accident reconstruction team has been called in.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.