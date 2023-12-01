Repairs coming to Bob Jones Way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans are in the works for parts of Bob Jones Way in downtown Evansville to be repaired.

The city public works board contracted River Town Construction to fix some of the brick along the stretch of road.

That’s according to city records.

Records show this is the stretch of road between 4th and 5th street.

That’s right outside the downtown Deaconess clinic.

No word on when work will start or how long repairs will take.

