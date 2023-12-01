Birthday Club
Repairs coming to Bob Jones Way

Bob Jones Way in Evansville
Bob Jones Way in Evansville(WFIE)
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plans are in the works for parts of Bob Jones Way in downtown Evansville to be repaired.

The city public works board contracted River Town Construction to fix some of the brick along the stretch of road.

That’s according to city records.

Records show this is the stretch of road between 4th and 5th street.

That’s right outside the downtown Deaconess clinic.

No word on when work will start or how long repairs will take.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

