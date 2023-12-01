Birthday Club
Passenger charged with dealing meth after traffic stop

Sandra Kinworthy
Sandra Kinworthy(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is accused of dealing meth.

Police say they stopped a car shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday near Kennedy Towers.

That’s on Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Cherry Street.

They say 48-year-old Sandra Kinworthy was the passenger.

In the car,  officers say they found meth, numerous baggies, and a digital scale.

Kinworthy was booked into jail with no bond.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

