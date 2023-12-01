Owensboro Catholic’s perfect season ends in close state championship game

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic fought tooth-and-nail this evening as they tried to keep their perfect season going into the Kentucky 2A State Championship game.

The Aces traveled to Kroger Field in Lexington to take on Mayfield for a state title.

Mayfield narrowly defeated the Aces with a score of 53-48. 14 News will have more coverage during tonight’s newscasts.

