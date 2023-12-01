Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Owensboro Catholic’s perfect season ends in close state championship game

Owensboro Catholic gears up for Kentucky 2A State Championship game
Owensboro Catholic gears up for Kentucky 2A State Championship game
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Catholic fought tooth-and-nail this evening as they tried to keep their perfect season going into the Kentucky 2A State Championship game.

The Aces traveled to Kroger Field in Lexington to take on Mayfield for a state title.

Mayfield narrowly defeated the Aces with a score of 53-48. 14 News will have more coverage during tonight’s newscasts.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

Latest News

David Schonabaum
Trial date set for father accused in gruesome child neglect case involving rats
Couple arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug, child neglect charges
Couple arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug, child neglect charges
Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado
Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado
Clem returns!
Clem, EPD’s ‘Elf on the Shelf, returns for more holiday shenanigans