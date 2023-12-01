Owensboro Catholic gears up for Kentucky 2A State Championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 14-0 season to this point, it all comes down to the championship game tomorrow.

With a sendoff held earlier today, the Aces will travel to face 12-1 Mayfield at Kroger Field in Lexington in the Kentucky Class 2A state championship game. Head Coach Jason Morris knows the Aces just need to play their game of football, and soak in the special moments.

“Don’t take this for granted, because a majority of players and coaches never get to experience it, so we’re trying to make sure we don’t take it for granted,” said Coach Morris. “It all boils down to the basics of football, the blocking, tackling, execution, and making sure you secure the football. The team that doesn’t turn the football over or has the least amount of turnovers, in my opinion, will win this game.”

At the helm of the Aces’ offense, Junior Quarterback Brady Atwell has been leading his squad with the help of flashy plays to his top guy, William ‘Tutt’ Carrico. The two offensive studs are ready for the experience, and offered some insight on their opponent.

“It’s exciting. Not many teams get to experience it. I’m grateful, very grateful,” said Carrico.

“It’s a special feeling. You dream about it as a kid, and just being in this moment is a very special thing for our whole group and our whole team. We’ve put so many hours and so much hard work into this, so it’s really paying off,” said Atwell.

“They’re a run heavy team. They have some athletes, they are a good team,” said Carrico.

“They have a really good runningback. They are an explosive offense, they live on big plays. I’m really excited to get an opportunity to play them,” said Atwell.

Aaron Hancock will be at Kroger field in Lexington tomorrow for the game, and we will have all the coverage you need tomorrow for the championship, including highlights and interviews postgame.

