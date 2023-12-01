Man charged with sexual battery after return of DNA kit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was booked into jail Thursday night on a sexual battery charge.

Deputies say 33-year-old Jeffrey Locher’s arrest comes after a recent return of a sexual assault kit that was done on the victim.

They say back in May, the victim reported Locher tried to rape her.

She told detectives she woke up to Locher in her bed, and she had to fight him off.

Deputies say the assault kit matched Locher’s DNA.

Court records show he’s been released on a $1,000 bond, and is due in court Friday afternoon.

