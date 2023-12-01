Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

Generic
Generic(Pexels | Pexels)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After three years on the Ohio riverfront, The Landing in Newburgh will be closing their doors permanently on December 30, 2023.

The owner made the announcement over social media, explaining that the circumstances were out of their control.

“We are honored that you let us be a part of this community and grateful to have met so many amazing friends,” says the owner on Facebook. “Newburgh welcomed us like family for over 3 wonderful years, and for that we are forever grateful. Your support has meant and continues to mean the world to us.”

It mentions on social media that the restaurant will make an effort to retain each team member at their other locations, which includes The Rooftop, Birdies, Pips and Noche.

The Landing will reportedly continue to take reservations and private events until the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

Don Mattingly returns to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
Don Mattingly returns to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
Frustrations boiling over as rising water prices persist in Sturgis
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is helping the elderly this Christmas season
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is helping the elderly this Christmas season
Kelley Coures takes a long look back at his career
Kelley Coures takes a long look back at his career