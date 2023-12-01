The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After three years on the Ohio riverfront, The Landing in Newburgh will be closing their doors permanently on December 30, 2023.

The owner made the announcement over social media, explaining that the circumstances were out of their control.

“We are honored that you let us be a part of this community and grateful to have met so many amazing friends,” says the owner on Facebook. “Newburgh welcomed us like family for over 3 wonderful years, and for that we are forever grateful. Your support has meant and continues to mean the world to us.”

It mentions on social media that the restaurant will make an effort to retain each team member at their other locations, which includes The Rooftop, Birdies, Pips and Noche.

The Landing will reportedly continue to take reservations and private events until the end of the year.

