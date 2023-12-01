Kelley Coures takes a long look back at his career

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Evansville mayor-elect Stephanie Terry announced her transition team. Part of their job will to be appoint city department heads, meaning there could be a lot of turnover at the Civic Center.

One change we know is coming is at the top of the Department of Metropolitan Development. Executive Director Kelley Coures is planning to retire in January. Looking back at his career, Coures says there’s a lot he’s proud of.

“I think we’ve done a lot in the last 10-12 years,” Coures said.

For 10 years, he’s served behind the scenes, helping the city accomplish a lot.

“If I’m not remembered, that’s not what’s important,” Coures said. “It’s important for these things to carry on and still be effective for the people.”

In his time at the head of the department, Coures had a hand in the construction of 150 new housing units with the land bank, the creation of affordable housing, and the funding of habitat projects.

“Working with neighborhoods is what’s really important in this job and money and trying to figure out how to pay for things,” Coures said.

He also played a role in the revitalization of Haynie’s Corner, two new historic districts and the downtown master plan, which led to the Economic Improvement District and the construction of the Post House.

But there’s one project in his long career that stands above the rest.

“If there’s one thing I really take a lot of pride in it’s North Main and the changes we’ve made to it,” Coures said.

After the Civic Center divided Main Street more than 50 years ago, the north side died off. Coures made it a priority to inject life back into the community from Division Street to Garvin Park, the stretch he calls his “miracle mile.”

“Redevelopment is not easy,” Coures said. “It comes with its criticism, comes with it controversy. But just look how different it is than it was 10 years ago. Redevelopment’s not simple but it’s important.”

Retirement will be a full circle moment for Coures. He tells me he worked at the department of metropolitan development 35 years ago as an intern, soon he’ll retire after a decade as it’s leader.

