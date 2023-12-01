Birthday Club
Keep Evansville Beautiful in desperate need of volunteers Saturday

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have time to spare Saturday morning, Keep Evansville Beautiful could use your help.

The non-profit tells us they are in need of volunteers Saturday, December 2, from 9 to 11 a.m.

According to their website, KEB focuses on litter abatement and prevention, recycling, beautification and community greening.

The group is meeting at Hotrod Motorcycles at 217 N. Stockwell Road.  We’re told they supply bags and gloves.

For more information and to get involved, visit Keep Evansville Beautiful’s website by clicking here.

