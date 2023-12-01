Keep Evansville Beautiful in desperate need of volunteers Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you have time to spare Saturday morning, Keep Evansville Beautiful could use your help.

The non-profit tells us they are in need of volunteers Saturday, December 2, from 9 to 11 a.m.

According to their website, KEB focuses on litter abatement and prevention, recycling, beautification and community greening.

The group is meeting at Hotrod Motorcycles at 217 N. Stockwell Road. We’re told they supply bags and gloves.

For more information and to get involved, visit Keep Evansville Beautiful’s website by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.