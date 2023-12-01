Birthday Club
Grass fire spreads to fields in Henderson Co.

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dry conditions caused a fire in Corydon to spread Thursday.

According to fire officials, a farmer was trying to burn tall grass in a ditch.

He thought the fire was out so he left for a couple of minutes.

When he came back, he saw that the fire had spread to another field on the other side of the road.

When crews got to the scene, they were able to put out the fire quickly and say that the wind likely blew some embers to the other side of the road.

No one was hurt and the fire remains out.

