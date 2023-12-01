Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Gloomy weekend, slim chance of seeing northern lights Friday

Late break in clouds possible
11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain arrived early Friday morning. The official total at Evansville Regional Airport was .40″ of rain, the most to fall since we picked up .44″ on November 20. A strong solar flare may create an aurora (northern lights) over the northern portion of the earth on Friday night. Unfortunately, skies will be mostly cloudy, so the chance of seeing them is very low. Some of the models are showing a few patches of clear sky around midnight, so the chance isn’t zero, but it is very low. Stubborn clouds will linger through the weekend with highs in the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible. Clouds and scattered showers possible on Monday, then partial clearing through the week. Daily highs will stay near 50 through Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Kayley “Kay” Ross
Henderson teen has been missing for days, police say
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

Latest News

11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Newscast Recording
12/1 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Cloudy & Breezy
14 First Alert Forecast
Rain overnight Thursday, mid 50s through weekend