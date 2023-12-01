Gloomy weekend, slim chance of seeing northern lights Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain arrived early Friday morning. The official total at Evansville Regional Airport was .40″ of rain, the most to fall since we picked up .44″ on November 20. A strong solar flare may create an aurora (northern lights) over the northern portion of the earth on Friday night. Unfortunately, skies will be mostly cloudy, so the chance of seeing them is very low. Some of the models are showing a few patches of clear sky around midnight, so the chance isn’t zero, but it is very low. Stubborn clouds will linger through the weekend with highs in the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday. A few showers will be possible. Clouds and scattered showers possible on Monday, then partial clearing through the week. Daily highs will stay near 50 through Thursday.

