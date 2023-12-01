Birthday Club
Frustrations boiling over as rising water prices persist in Sturgis

(WFIE)
By Ethan Shan
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Community members came together at Mount Sterling Cumberland Presbyterian Church to discuss solutions on how to deal with the rising water bills.

We’ve previously reported that people have noticed a dramatic increase in their water and sewer bills.

[RELATED: ‘The city has to be run like a business’: Sturgis mayor reacts to high water bill concerns]

Tonight, the pastor of the church collaborated with members of the community to ask them to share solutions they think could help.

Pastor Karl Anderson says the extra expense has been hard on people.

“Families who have children that are really you know scraping by to get things for their kids, school, and Christmas that sort of thing, and they get hit with this additional expense,” he explains. “So we wanna try and present that to the city council and the mayor and just see if they could help us.”

Attendees tonight are planning on taking some of the concerns to the city leadership during a meeting Monday.

