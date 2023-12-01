Birthday Club
Ferdinand Police: Gun found after chase ends in crash

Barry Ball
Barry Ball(Dubois Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - A police chase ended in a crash Thursday afternoon in Ferdinand.

The chief says it lasted for about five minutes before 70-year-old Barry Ball, of St. Louis, ran a stop sign at 11th and Main Street and hit another car.

Ball had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital before he was taken to jail.

Nobody else was hurt.

Police say Ball was on parole out of Missouri, and they found a gun in the car.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office helped with the case.

Ball is charged with unlawful gun possession, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

