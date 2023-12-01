Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Evansville Police looking for missing woman

Tiffini Meriweather
Tiffini Meriweather(Evansville Police)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

They say 35-year-old Tiffani F. Meriweather was last seen November 14.

She has brown hair, but it was purple when she was last seen.

Police say she has brown eyes, is 4′11″, and weighs 95 pounds.

If you have information on Meriweather, you are asked to call Detective Eagleson at (812)435-6232.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Kayley “Kay” Ross
Henderson teen has been missing for days, police say
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
ATM theft in Providence
Authorities: ATM thefts in Webster and Union Counties believed to be connected
Henderson Police warning that stolen cars all had one thing in common

Latest News

Jeffrey Locher II
Man charged with sexual battery after return of DNA kit
Barry Ball
Ferdinand Police: Gun found after chase ends in crash
Head on crash closing SR 66 in Tell City for several hours
Tree lighting happening in Beaver Dam to kick off Christmas festival