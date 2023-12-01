Evansville Police looking for missing woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

They say 35-year-old Tiffani F. Meriweather was last seen November 14.

She has brown hair, but it was purple when she was last seen.

Police say she has brown eyes, is 4′11″, and weighs 95 pounds.

If you have information on Meriweather, you are asked to call Detective Eagleson at (812)435-6232.

