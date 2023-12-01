Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Dylan Mulvaney makes Forbes ‘30 Under 30′ list

FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont...
FILE -- Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Forbes has released its annual “30 Under 30″ list this week.

On Tuesday, the business magazine released its 2023 list of 30 notable people under 30 years old making their mark in such areas as art and style, media, music and sports.

And TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney made this year’s list.

Mulvaney, an actress and LGBTQ+ activist, made an estimated $2 million last year, according to Forbes.

The 26-year-old gained viral fame with her “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series which documented her gender transition. It reportedly drew more than 1 billion views.

“Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves,” Forbes quoted Mulvaney.

The LGBTQ+ activist found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy earlier this year after a paid partnership with Bud Light sparked a widespread boycott of the brand.

However, Forbes reports she also landed partnerships with companies like Nike and MAC.

The magazine added Mulvaney to its list for being one of the most influential social media creators.

Forbes’ entire “30 Under 30″ list can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is helping the elderly this Christmas season
‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is helping the elderly this Christmas season
Kelley Coures takes a long look back at his career
Kelley Coures takes a long look back at his career
A big weekend for Tri-State festivities
A big weekend coming up for Tri-State festivities
(Photo by Madison Cooper)
Deaconess doctors monitoring increase in strep throat cases
Homeowners building unique house in Gibson County
Homeowners building unique house in Gibson County