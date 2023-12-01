Birthday Club
Don Mattingly returns to Evansville for ‘Find a Way’ charity event
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Don Mattingly was back in the Tri-State tonight to host the 7th annual ‘Find a Way’ Charity event.

We got a chance to talk to the Evansville-native and former professional baseball player before the event kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Victory Theatre.

The event featured country music singer-songwriters Jameson Rodgers, Dallas Davidson and Lee Thomas Miller.

Mattingly says since 2015, they’ve tried to keep a particular mindset at the forefront of everything they do.

“Don’t worry about how fast it grows or where it grows but just help one kid,” he tells us.

Over the last eight years, Mattingly Charities has raised $850 thousand dollars.

In that time they’ve also partnered with multiple organizations to help under-served youth in the areas of education, social development, and athletics.

