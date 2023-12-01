Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, Christmas came early for a woman who lost her home in the deadly December 10th tornado.

14 News spoke with Patsy Purdy, who tells us she lived in a mobile home in Dawson Springs for years.

She was with family when that home was destroyed.

Purdy tells us she recalls being shocked that something so big and important to her was just picked up.

Luckily, her biggest shock came today, and it’s a good one.

Her niece asked her if she wanted to go to a home dedication this morning, and it wasn’t until they were in the front lawn that she finally learned its hers.

She says it’s a beautiful home, and she’s incredibly grateful.

“I am so thankful to everybody that’s taken part in this,” she tells us. “Especially my sneaky little niece.”

Patsy said she couldn’t believe it, but luckily she got some official verification.

She had a facetime with Governor Andy Beshear to congratulate her.

