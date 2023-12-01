Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado

Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado
By Brady Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, Christmas came early for a woman who lost her home in the deadly December 10th tornado.

14 News spoke with Patsy Purdy, who tells us she lived in a mobile home in Dawson Springs for years.

She was with family when that home was destroyed.

Purdy tells us she recalls being shocked that something so big and important to her was just picked up.

Luckily, her biggest shock came today, and it’s a good one.

Her niece asked her if she wanted to go to a home dedication this morning, and it wasn’t until they were in the front lawn that she finally learned its hers.

She says it’s a beautiful home, and she’s incredibly grateful.

“I am so thankful to everybody that’s taken part in this,” she tells us. “Especially my sneaky little niece.”

Patsy said she couldn’t believe it, but luckily she got some official verification.

She had a facetime with Governor Andy Beshear to congratulate her.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

Latest News

Owensboro Catholic gears up for Kentucky 2A State Championship game
Owensboro Catholic’s perfect season ends in close state championship game
David Schonabaum
Trial date set for father accused in gruesome child neglect case involving rats
Couple arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug, child neglect charges
Couple arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug, child neglect charges
Clem returns!
Clem, EPD’s ‘Elf on the Shelf, returns for more holiday shenanigans