Daviess Co. Parks & Rec hosting family-friendly Christmas event this weekend

DAVIESS CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Families are being invited out to the Christmas Open House and Candy Cane Hunt this Saturday, December 2, from noon to 3 p.m.

The event, which is being hosted by the Daviess County Parks & Recreation, is being held inside the Jim Lambert Pioneer Village.

Children under 10-years-old are encouraged to participate in the Candy Cane Hunt at 2 p.m. and a visit with Santa.

Organizers say other activities include a petting zoo, food trucks, farmers market vendors and choral performances from Daviess County High and College View Middle.

