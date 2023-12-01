Birthday Club
Couple arrested in Mt. Vernon on drug, child neglect charges

By WFIE Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, a couple is facing drug and neglect charges after a traffic stop.

Mt. Vernon Police say they pulled over Axel Hildago around 11 this morning.

The officer says he smelled marijuana when he approached and noticed a young child unrestrained in the backseat.

Police say Hildago didn’t have a driver’s license, just a passport from Guatemala.

Officers say the passenger, Tamicha Hildago opened the glove compartment and an officer saw a gun.

That’s when both suspects were removed from the truck.

Officers say Tamicha has an extensive criminal history that spans several states.

Police say they also found marijuana under the front seat. Both are facing several charges including possession and neglect.

