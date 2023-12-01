Cloudy & Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We picked up a much needed rainfall to the tune of .40″. Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly during the morning. Breezy as high temps remain in the upper 50s. Tonight, cloudy with scattered drizzle as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Saturday, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies as high temps drop into the lower 50s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy as lows remain in the lower 40s.

Sunday, cloudy with scattered rain early then becoming partly sunny as high temps settle in the low to mid-50s.

