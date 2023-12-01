Clem, EPD’s ‘Elf on the Shelf, returns for more holiday shenanigans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A surprise Christmas gift from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan has come back to pull more pranks at the Evansville Police Department.

EPD received a mysterious package last year and spent a week teasing their unboxing on social media.

Once opened, officers say they found an “Elf on the Shelf”, which the police department named “Clem”.

Clem caused quite a stir on Facebook while EPD posed several photos with him as he spread mischief around the office.

The Evansville Police Department shared a few photos of Clem on Friday and are teasing his daily return throughout December.

