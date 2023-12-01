Clem, EPD’s ‘Elf on the Shelf, returns for more holiday shenanigans
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A surprise Christmas gift from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan has come back to pull more pranks at the Evansville Police Department.
EPD received a mysterious package last year and spent a week teasing their unboxing on social media.
Once opened, officers say they found an “Elf on the Shelf”, which the police department named “Clem”.
Clem caused quite a stir on Facebook while EPD posed several photos with him as he spread mischief around the office.
The Evansville Police Department shared a few photos of Clem on Friday and are teasing his daily return throughout December.
