Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Clem, EPD’s ‘Elf on the Shelf, returns for more holiday shenanigans

Clem returns!
Clem returns!(Evansville Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A surprise Christmas gift from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan has come back to pull more pranks at the Evansville Police Department.

EPD received a mysterious package last year and spent a week teasing their unboxing on social media.

Once opened, officers say they found an “Elf on the Shelf”, which the police department named “Clem”.

Clem caused quite a stir on Facebook while EPD posed several photos with him as he spread mischief around the office.

The Evansville Police Department shared a few photos of Clem on Friday and are teasing his daily return throughout December.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Shooting reported on 100 block of Harper Avenue
Man bangs on door for help after being shot several times
Missing Henderson teen found after several days, police confirm
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
The Landing closing in Newburgh
The Landing in Newburgh will soon close their doors for the final time

Latest News

Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado
Dawson Springs woman surprised with new home after destructive tornado
Man charged with sexual battery after return of DNA kit
Man charged with sexual battery after return of DNA kit
Trailer destroyed by fire in Slaughters
Trailer destroyed by fire in Slaughters
Ferdinand Police: Gun found after chase ends in crash
Ferdinand Police: Gun found after chase ends in crash