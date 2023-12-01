Change of venue hearing happening in murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a change of venue hearing Friday for an Evansville man on trial for murder.

Kentar Collins will be back in court for that hearing.

Police say Collins is accused of killing Jaylen Curlee back in 2022.

As we reported, he was set to go on trial last month.

However, court records show his attorney asked for a mistrial due to media coverage.

We’re told the judge granted that request and all jurors were dismissed.

Collins’ hearing will discuss moving the trial to Monroe County, Indiana.

We’ll let you know what happens.

