‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ is helping the elderly this Christmas season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may know the holiday season to be full of hot chocolate, Christmas lights, and all-around cheer.

For some though, it can be filled with feelings of loneliness. And you can help.

Be a Santa to a Senior is an annual program put on by Home Instead in Evansville for senior citizens.

“Be A Santa to a Senior is for local seniors in our community,” said Rachael Sherwood, the program coordinator.

Specifically for senior citizens who may not have any family around or are least likely to receive a gift for the holidays.

“We are helping roughly 800 seniors with a Christmas present,” said Sherwood.

So how does it work?

From now until Dec. 8, you can go to nine different locations to find a tree and pick a paper ornament.

“It’s coded by “F” or “M” for male and female,” said Sherwood.

It will have a name on it with three items listed underneath.

This is their wish list.

“They ask for very modest things. Most common sweatshirt, sweatpants, soap, body wash, a calendar for the next year,” said Sherwood.

Once your shopping is done, you can drop off your donations to any of the tree locations.

Then volunteers will wrap and deliver your gift before Christmas.

“I think that seniors are a lot of times forgotten about, so I think it’s important that they’re not alone and that someone is thinking about them during the holidays,” said Sherwood.

So far, everyone is putting in the effort to make sure all 800 seniors know they were on the nice list.

“Through the generosity of the community and the outreach that we’ve had on social media, they’re flying off the tree,” said Sherwood.

Making the best way to spread Christmas cheer is giving gifts to seniors for them to hold dear.

