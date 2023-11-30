Birthday Club
VHS discusses how to take care of ‘community cats’

(KY3)
By Ethan Shan
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday night, the Vanderburgh Humane Society hosted a Community Cat Information Night.

VHS invited community members that often find themselves helping take care of stray cats, also known as community cats, in their neighborhood.

They started a program with animal control to assist with TNR: that’s trap, neuter, release, to help stop overpopulation and take care of the strays already in the community.

Community members stress the importance of a program like this.

“I’m so encouraged that Evansville is now going to have a program to help us, we people who have been doing it on our own all this time because I don’t think the problems never gonna end they just end up dumped,” says one neighbor. “We need more people that who are willing to go out and feed them.”

For more information and if you’d like to get involved, visit vhslifesaver.org.

