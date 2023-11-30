Vanderburgh Humane Society prepares against dog respiratory illness

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As people around the country become increasingly concerned about a mysterious respiratory illness appearing in dogs, the Vanderburgh Humane Society is putting in extra work to make sure the disease doesn’t get here, and if it does, it doesn’t spread.

Given the number of dogs at their facility, Vanderburgh Humane Society officials say they were unsettled by news of a mysterious illness starting to appear in dogs across the country. Especially since they say it can spread through dogs sneezing, coughing, or breathing on each other; and there isn’t a vaccine.

“It is kind of scary, of course not knowing who’s going to walk in the door,” said Vanderburgh Humane Society Director of Advancement Amanda Coburn. “When our animals are surrendered here, we often don’t know much about them until they’re actually on site here.”

The animal shelter has a full-time veterinarian who oversees the medical care of the animals in the shelter, and she’s been monitoring news of the illness.

She encourages dog owners to avoid doggy daycare or boarding for the time being unless absolutely necessary. She also says to watch for symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

They say they hope worries about the disease don’t cause a drop in adoptions.

“So far it’s not affecting adoption numbers, but it very well might,” said Coburn. “People might be nervous to take a new dog into their home, but we would remind people that as long as the dog has been here for a bit and not shown signs or symptoms, there’s no more additional risk than any other environment that your dog would be in.”

Humane society officials say they do a lot to keep their animals free from diseases. This includes vaccinating all animals as they receive them, and a state-of-the-art HVAC system which keeps air from being recycled through different parts of the building.

They say they’re especially motivated to keep their animals healthy as they approach an important time of year for them.

“A lot of people really feel that warm and fuzzy Christmas spirit this time of year, and they want to get a new pet for their family, which we love, we encourage that,” said Coburn. “So it’s always busy in adoptions, and of course it’s a busy giving season as well.”

For more information on the Vanderburgh Humane Society, visit vhslifesaver.org.

