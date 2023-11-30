Birthday Club
Scattered Afternoon Rain

Tonight: Rain On The Way
14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The 3rd driest November (.76″) to date hopefully will yield steady rain to ease area burn bans before December begins. Partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered rain late this afternoon. High temps in the upper 50s behind southwesterly winds.  Tonight, rain, mainly late as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, cloudy with occasional rain...mainly during the morning. Cloudy and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 50s. Friday night, mostly cloudy as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures drop into the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

