EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning of a potential sale of Wolf’s Barbecue.

It’s a longtime Evansville staple.

According to information from FC Tucker, there is a pending cash-to-seller sale.

The list price is $975,000.

The restaurant is located on North First Avenue, by Highland Elementary.

