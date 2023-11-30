Birthday Club
Rain overnight Thursday, mid 50s through weekend

A half inch to one inch rainfall possible
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds increased on Thursday as a weather system moved toward the Tri-State.   Scattered showers will transition to widespread rain Thursday night through early Friday.  Total rainfall should range around a half in to one inch area wide.  Rain will move out by mid-morning on Friday and highs will rise into the mid 50s to near 60.  Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s.   We have a slight chance for a few more showers on Sunday, with rainfall of around a quarter inch.  Stubborn clouds will linger over the region for the first half of next week.  Daily highs will climb into the mid 40s to near 50.

