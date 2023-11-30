Rain overnight Thursday, mid 50s through weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds increased on Thursday as a weather system moved toward the Tri-State. Scattered showers will transition to widespread rain Thursday night through early Friday. Total rainfall should range around a half in to one inch area wide. Rain will move out by mid-morning on Friday and highs will rise into the mid 50s to near 60. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 50s. We have a slight chance for a few more showers on Sunday, with rainfall of around a quarter inch. Stubborn clouds will linger over the region for the first half of next week. Daily highs will climb into the mid 40s to near 50.

