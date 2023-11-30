Police share 2024 Coffee with a Cop Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Next year is the 11th year for Evansville and Vanderburgh County’s “Coffee with a Cop” program.

It’s a chance for anyone to grab a cup of coffee with enforcement officers and share your questions or concerns.

Officials say the purpose of the program is to strengthen the relationship between the public and police.

They happen on the first Tuesday of every month.

Authorities have released the 2024 schedule, which you can see below.

EPD's Coffee with a Cop schedule (Evansville Police)

