Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies at age 65

Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad...
Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our most beautiful, darling and dearly beloved Shane Macgowan,” his wife Victoria Clarke, his sister Siobhan and father Maurice said in a statement.

The singer died peacefully with his family by his side, the statement added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 2001 double slaying despite self-defense claim
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
Truce in Gaza extended another day but talks over remaining hostages held by Hamas could get tougher
In this combination of photos, Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
DeSantis and Newsom will face off in a Fox News event featuring two governors with White House hopes