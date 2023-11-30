Open house set ahead of proposed renovations at Coliseum

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Your chance to take a look at the history of the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Coliseum, commonly referred to as the Veteran’s Coliseum, is set for December 10.

Vanderburgh County officials and the committee leading the restoration initiative say it’s a chance to celebrate the venue’s rich history while looking forward to an exciting future.

This event will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Coliseum at 300 Court Street in downtown Evansville.

Guests will be invited to view historic architecture and artifacts, tour backstage, and explore lower corridors.

Attendees will also be among the first to see and hear about the proposed renovations that will revitalize the Coliseum and learn how they can help.

Admission is free of charge. Light refreshments will be served, and Santa Claus will be there.

“We’re excited to open the doors of the Veterans Coliseum to our community for this special open house,” said Vanderburgh County President Jill Anne Hahn. “This event is not only an opportunity to celebrate our history but also to look forward to a promising future for this iconic venue. We encourage everyone to join us on December 10 and learn how they can become a part of its continued legacy.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.