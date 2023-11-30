Birthday Club
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms

Ember Cabrillas
Ember Cabrillas(Oak Hill School)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Elementary School in Evansville says one of their kindergartners has unexpectedly passed away.

According to her obituary, Ember Cabrillas passed away on November 23 at the age of 6.

“She was such a sweet and loving student who was a friend to so many,” says the school on social media. “She is a triplet, with her brother and sister in our other two kindergarten classrooms.”

The school says they have been talking with the family on ways the community can help.

Oak Hill school officials suggest gift card donations, especially ones for the children such as Fired Up! or Deep Blue Indoor Play.

If you’d like to donate a gift card, you’re asked to drop it off between the 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. or mail to Oak Hill Elementary School on 7700 Oak Hill Road.

Officials say the Oak Hill PTA will be providing a bedroom makeover for Ember’s siblings. Donations for that project can be made to Oak Hill PTA and dropped off or mailed to the school.

