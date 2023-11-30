New shopping center announced for Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Madisonville has announced two new stores are coming to a shopping center.

They announced that Five Below and Rack Room Shoes will be coming to the Madisonville Town Center.

The city shared that this development is the largest retail development for the commonwealth.

Additional stores and restaurants are expected to be announced in the coming months.

