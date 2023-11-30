Birthday Club
Meet K9 Claire, Daviess County Sheriff’s newest therapy dog

K9 Claire
K9 Claire(Daviess County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Meet the newest addition to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office - K9 Claire!

Deputies say K9 Claire passed her Therapy Dog Training Certification on Tuesday and was awarded to the sheriff’s office in July through a grant from Louisville non-profit Dogs Helping Heroes.

“Dogs Helping Heroes rescues dogs from animal shelters and trains them to be service or therapy dogs,” says the sheriff’s office on social media. “To obtain certification, Claire, and her handler, DCSO Sergeant Tyler Free, have attended weekly training at Duffy’s Dog Training Center in Jeffersonville, Indiana, since July.”

Officials say Claire is a 2-year-old German Shepherd Belgium Malinois mix and was rescued from the Daviess County Animal Shelter where she had been turned in as a stray.

We’re told she will be used to help department staff and other agencies with mental health awareness and will respond to scenes of traumatic incidents.

When available, Claire will also be able to visit local schools, nursing homes and community events.

