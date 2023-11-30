Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man with several warrants tries to hide in trailer, comes out to avoid K9, police say

George Carter
George Carter(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they captured a wanted man who is facing a long list of charges.

Officers went to a mobile home on Dulin Street Wednesday to serve warrants on 37-year-old George Carter.

They say one of them was a parole violation from July.

When they arrived, officers say they could see Carter running back into the trailer.

They say he ignored several commands to come out.

Police say other people and some dogs were sent outside while Carter tried to hide in the bathroom.

They say a K9 officer then gave loud commands to come out or a K9 would come in and bite him.

Police say on the second command, Carter came out with his hands up.

Officers say Carter then admitted he tried to hide a large bag of synthetic marijuana.

Inside the home, police say they also found drug paraphernalia and some meth.

They say Carter told them where to find two guns, one of which was stolen.

Carter’s charges include trafficking synthetic drugs, meth possession, drug paraphernalia possession, two gun possession charges, and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

New shopping center in Madisonville
New shopping center announced for Madisonville
Camps being held for kids during winter break
Camps being held for kids during winter break
Sale pending for Wolf’s Barbecue
Sale pending for Wolf’s Barbecue
Man shot by police at EVV due in court Thursday
Man shot by police at EVV due in court Thursday