Man with several warrants tries to hide in trailer, comes out to avoid K9, police say

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say they captured a wanted man who is facing a long list of charges.

Officers went to a mobile home on Dulin Street Wednesday to serve warrants on 37-year-old George Carter.

They say one of them was a parole violation from July.

When they arrived, officers say they could see Carter running back into the trailer.

They say he ignored several commands to come out.

Police say other people and some dogs were sent outside while Carter tried to hide in the bathroom.

They say a K9 officer then gave loud commands to come out or a K9 would come in and bite him.

Police say on the second command, Carter came out with his hands up.

Officers say Carter then admitted he tried to hide a large bag of synthetic marijuana.

Inside the home, police say they also found drug paraphernalia and some meth.

They say Carter told them where to find two guns, one of which was stolen.

Carter’s charges include trafficking synthetic drugs, meth possession, drug paraphernalia possession, two gun possession charges, and receiving stolen property.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.