Man shot by police at EVV due in court Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Thursday in Vanderburgh County, the man shot by police at the Evansville Regional Airport will make his first court appearance.

Police say Pierre Barthelemy’s was demanding a flight from ticketing agents, then pulled a knife when he was denied.

Officers said they used tasers and pepper balls, which were unsuccessful.

That’s when Barthelemy was shot and went to the hospital.

According to court records, Barthelemy’s bond is set at $10,000.

