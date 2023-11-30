Birthday Club
Ky. man accused of killing father and grandfather due in court Thursday

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man Kentucky authorities say killed his father and grandfather will be in court Thursday for an extradition hearing.

20-year-old Austin Prather, of Pulaski County, Kentucky, is in the Vanderburgh County jail.

Vanderburgh County Deputies and Evansville Police worked with US Marshal’s to make his arrest earlier this month.

Authorities say they found Prather in his car leaving an apartment on Chateau Drive.

This was after deputies say they tracked his cell phone to the area.

We will update you as soon as we learn more from the court appearance.

