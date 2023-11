JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Part of 6th Street was closed because of a fire in Jasper.

Officials said around 6:45 a.m. Thursday it was closed from Newton Street to the Y because of a working fire.

Around 30 minutes later, they shared the road was back open and the fire was out.

We are reaching out to learn more.

