IU names Curt Cignetti as head football coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University is finalizing a deal to make James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti its next head football coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Cignetti is coming off leading JMU to an 11-1 season. He was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Coach of the Year Thursday morning.

He’s coached at JMU since 2019, guiding the school’s transition to Division I. Prior to that, Cignetti served as the head coach at Indiana University Pennsylvania from 2011-16.

The announcement comes just four days after the university announced it was parting ways with former head coach Tom Allen after seven seasons.

