Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

IU names Curt Cignetti as head football coach

IU football names Curt Cignetti as their next head coach.
IU football names Curt Cignetti as their next head coach.(WHSV)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana University is finalizing a deal to make James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti its next head football coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Cignetti is coming off leading JMU to an 11-1 season. He was named the Sun Belt Conference’s Coach of the Year Thursday morning.

He’s coached at JMU since 2019, guiding the school’s transition to Division I. Prior to that, Cignetti served as the head coach at Indiana University Pennsylvania from 2011-16.

The announcement comes just four days after the university announced it was parting ways with former head coach Tom Allen after seven seasons.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

Reitz defeats Mater Dei in varsity girls hoops, undefeated on season
Reitz defeats Mater Dei in varsity girls hoops, undefeated on season
Central Varsity Girls Basketball Defeats Harrison 57-36
Central Varsity Girls Basketball Defeats Harrison 57-36
Cainen Northington voted TD Live Player of the Year by fans
Cainen Northington voted TD Live Player of the Year by fans
Player of the Year announcement coming tonight
Player of the Year announcement coming tonight