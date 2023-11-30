Homeowners building unique house in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Gibson County. homeowners Scott and Katie Clark are building a very unique home.

It is called a Quonset Hut Home. When finished, it will be shaped in a half cylinder.

The Clarks say this has been a dream of theirs for a decade.

The creativity doesn’t stop on the outside - the Clarks plan to decorate different rooms, to represent different decades.

Scott says his time in the Army and Navy is what inspired him to bring this unique design to Princeton.

”It was something I always wanted to do, you know. I like metal. Originally we were gonna do a shipping container, shipping container house. But... we’ve been talking about this since day one,” he explains.

The Clarks hope to move in with their daughters before New Years Eve so they can ring in the new year in their new home.

