Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Henderson teen has been missing for days, police say

Kayley “Kay” Ross
Kayley “Kay” Ross(Henderson Police Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Have you seen her? The Henderson Police Department says officers are searching for a teenager that went missing days ago.

Kayley “Kay” Ross, 13, hasn’t been seen since November 28.

Officers describe her as 5′3″, 100 pounds, with tattoos of a heart, smiley face and “444″ on her hand.

Police believe she has flower tattoos on her forearm, waist and leg.

Anyone with information on Kayley is asked to reach out to the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

Henderson Police warning that stolen cars all had one thing in common
‘A Downtown Christmas’ happening Saturday in Evansville
Coffee with a Cop
Police share 2024 Coffee with a Cop Schedule
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Open house set ahead of proposed renovations at Coliseum