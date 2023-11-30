Henderson teen has been missing for days, police say

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Have you seen her? The Henderson Police Department says officers are searching for a teenager that went missing days ago.

Kayley “Kay” Ross, 13, hasn’t been seen since November 28.

Officers describe her as 5′3″, 100 pounds, with tattoos of a heart, smiley face and “444″ on her hand.

Police believe she has flower tattoos on her forearm, waist and leg.

Anyone with information on Kayley is asked to reach out to the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.